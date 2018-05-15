Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Will fight for you: Rahul Gandhi tells Karnataka voters

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today thanked the people of Karnataka who voted for the party, saying it will fight for them.

Published: 15th May 2018 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today thanked the people of Karnataka who voted for the party, saying it will fight for them.

He also praised the party workers and leaders for their dedication and hard work in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Karnataka poll results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi says BJP represents India, congratulates party workers

"A big thank you to all those who voted for the Congress in these elections. We appreciate your support and will fight for you.

"Thank you also to our workers and leaders for their dedication and untiring hard work in support of the party," he said on Twitter.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell short of simple majority.

The Congress and the JD(S) jointly staked claim to form the government.

The BJP has also staked its claim separately after the keenly-contested election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Karnataka polls 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
BJP workers celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly elections at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. | PTI

How expressions changed at BJP headquarters with Karnataka swings

Single largest parties weren't invited to form government in Goa, Manipur: Sitaram Yechury

PTI5_15_2018_000168A

Karnataka polls 2018: Hung prediction- Exit poll hits and misses

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls