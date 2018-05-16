All in a day: Mood swings as dramatic events unfold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jubilant mood among party workers gathered outside some of the counting centres swung the BJP’s way in the early part of the day and then to the Congress and the JD(S) in the second part, when the latter struck a deal to form the government to keep the saffron party away.

It was a formidable fortress outside SSMRV College in Jayanagar where counting for six constituencies of South Bengaluru got under way. Voices of BJP supporters suddenly came alive and those permitted access near the venue began bragging about government formation.The first candidate to make an appearance at the entrance of the polling booth was BJP’s V Somanna contesting from Govindraj Nagar constituency. He got down and hurriedly dashed inside the booth. When he returned a few minutes later, he was mobbed by party workers. An hour later, when news channels started showing 113 seats for the BJP, party supporters started swelling. After their wins were confirmed, BJP’s L A Ravi Subramanya (Basavanagudi), Satish Reddy (Bommanahalli) and R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar) made their appearance by 11.30 am. It was only when Ramalinga Reddy emerged that Congress supporters had a chance to show their presence, particularly his women supporters.

An hour later after the winners departed, the overall state figures revealed 10 seats lesser for the BJP at 103 and a figure crossing 35 for the JD(S). Political pundits on screen were suddenly discussing about how the BJP might not get the majority. The euphoric mood suddenly turned sullen when the reality hit the crowd that they might not form the next government.

Suddenly everyone was discussing how Kumaraswamy will end up as the next CM and a few mediapersons started making a dash to his residence 1.5 km away. When M Krishnappa of the Congress landed last, BJP supporters had vacated the scene.

Outside Mount Carmel College counting centre in Vasanthnagar, workers from both parties were jubilant on Tuesday afternoon as some were celebrating Congress’ victories while some were celebrating BJP victories. Votes of C V Raman Nagar, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Hebbal, Malleshwaram, KR Pura and Mahalakshmi Layout constituencies were counted here.