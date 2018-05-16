Ashok Gehlot targets BJP over fuel price rise post-Karnataka polls

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid intense jockeying for power in Karnataka, Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot hit out today at the BJP saying that fuel prices that remained stagnant for 19 days have started rising again after Karnataka election result.

After a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus, petrol price was hiked on May 14 by 17 paise a litre and diesel by 21 paise as PSU oil firms began passing on the spike witnessed in international rates to consumers.

"Fuel prices remained stagnant for 19 days and have started rising again. What is surprising is that government has now resumed daily price revision of fuel right after Karnataka elections 2018 came to an end. How did government manage to keep prices stable for 19 days?," Gehlot said in a statement.

Gehlot also tweeted on the issue, saying the rising fuel price was a huge burden for common people and held the BJP responsible for the situation.

"It is bewildering to note that government is fleecing public of its hard-earned money. Since BJP has come to power, we have only seen prices go up of petrol and diesel," he said in a tweet.

Oil PSUs, who had kept rates unchanged for nearly three weeks before Karnataka went to polls despite input cost spiking, reverted to daily revision in prices no sooner had the state voted to elect a new government.

Oil PSUs have refused to acknowledge if the freeze followed a government diktat so as to help ruling BJP in Karnataka.