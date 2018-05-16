Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP is approaching our MLAs, say Congress, JD(S)

A day after a cliffhanger of a verdict for assembly elections, Karnataka is witnessing hectic political activity.

Published: 16th May 2018

L-R: Congress' Siddaramaiah, JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy, BJP's BS Yeddyurappa (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after deciding to come together to form the government in Karnataka, the Congress and JD(S) have alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to approach its MLAs to gather numbers. Even as all three parties are holding legislative party meets to decide their next course of action, BJP is being accused of attempting to lure MLAs.

"Some leaders of the BJP called me, I won't take names but they called me to promise development in my constituency and help in infrastructure. PAs and gunmen of our leaders are being approached," said Amaregowda, Congress MLA from Kushtagi. JD(S) leader Saravana too has claimed that his party MLAs are being approached seeking support.

A day after a cliffhanger of a verdict for assembly elections, Karnataka is witnessing hectic political activity. With 78 seats in hand, the Congress has extended support to former Prime minister H D Devegowda's Janata Dal- Secular to form the government despite the regional party managing to win just 37 votes- a distant third from BJP's 104 tally. To decide upon the nuances of post-poll alliance the Congress called for a legislature party meet at 9 AM while the JD (S) legislative party met at a private hotel at 11 AM. While the Congress claimed that it has decided to extend unconditional support to the JD (S) the decision on whether it will be part of the government or back the JD (S) from outside remained undecided on Tuesday.

Leaders like S R Patil, G Parameshwar, Shamanur shivashankarappa, K C Venugopal, B K Hariprasad, Narayanaswamy, Priyank Kharge, V Ugrappa, D K Suresh, Veerappa Moily, Laxmi Hebbalkar, K H Muniappa and his daughter, Krishna Byregowda, Yathindra, Siddaramaiah, U T Khader, Ramalinga Reddy, D K Shivakumar, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Gulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge were part of the meet.

