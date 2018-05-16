Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP leaders offered me ministry: Congress' Amaregouda Bayyapur

However, despite offers of a seat in the State Ministry, Bayyapur said that his fidelity would continue to lie with the Congress.

Published: 16th May 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress leader Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur revealed on Wednesday that he had received lucrative offers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to switch his allegiance for the latter.

However, despite offers of a seat in the State Ministry, Bayyapur said that his fidelity would continue to lie with the Congress.

"I got a call from the BJP leaders. They said come to us and we will give a ministry to you. We'll make you a minister. But, I'm going to stay here. H. D. Kumaraswamy is our Chief Minister," said Bayyapur.

Earlier in the day, the outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had also claimed that the Janata Dal {Secular} (JD-S) leader, H. D. Kumaraswamy would be the next CM of the Congress supported JD-S Government in the state.

Siddaramaiah has also quashed rumours that a section of the MLAs of his party were unhappy over him joining hands with the JD-S, terming them as 'baseless rumours'.

In the elections, the BJP claimed 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress, with 78 seats, was in the second position. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led JD-S party was in third in those terms with 37 seats.

Apart from this, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party both won one seat each. Remaining one seat went to an Independent candidate.

Elections in Karnataka were held at 222 out of 224 seats, on May 12. Elections in two assembly constituencies had been deferred. A party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amaregouda Bayyapur BJP congress Siddarmaiah BS Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

We have support of some Congress and JD(S) MLAs: Senior BJP leader Eshwarappa

BJP poaching MLAs, claim Karnataka Congress frontrunners

Karnataka poll result from Bengaluru

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls