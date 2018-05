By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BS Yeddyurappa who was elected as the leader of BJP Legislature Party has staked his claim to form the government.

Yeddyurappa along with Union minister Ananth Kumar and senior leader KS Eshwarappa met Governor Vaju Bhai Vale immediately after being elected as the BJP Legislature party leader. The delegation submitted the resolution of the Legislature party meeting and requested the Governor to invite Yeddyurappa to form the government.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Yeddyurappa said, "I have submitted the letter requesting the Governor to give his nod for me to take oath as the CM. He has assured me of appropriate decision at the earliest."