BSP MLA says BJP approached him for support; will stick to JD(S)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The lone BSP MLA Mahesh today claimed that he was approached by BJP office-bearers to support the party in its government formation efforts.

"However, I asked them to get in touch with our national leader Mayawati.

I am firmly with JDS," he told reportershere.

Mahesh has been elected from Kollegal constituency in Chamarajanagar district.

BSP had contested the Karnataka assembly polls in alliance with JDS, which is now making efforts to form the government with the support of Congress as the elections had produced a fractured mandate.