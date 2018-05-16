Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BSP MLA says BJP approached him for support; will stick to JD(S)

The lone BSP MLA Mahesh today claimed that he was approached by BJP office-bearers to support the party in its government formation efforts.

Published: 16th May 2018 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP State President Chief Minister candidate BS Yediyurappa leaves after BJP legislative party meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: The lone BSP MLA Mahesh today claimed that he was approached by BJP office-bearers to support the party in its government formation efforts.

"However, I asked them to get in touch with our national leader Mayawati.

I am firmly with JDS," he told reportershere.

Mahesh has been elected from Kollegal constituency in Chamarajanagar district.

BSP had contested the Karnataka assembly polls in alliance with JDS, which is now making efforts to form the government with the support of Congress as the elections had produced a fractured mandate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka BJP MPs allege phone tapping by Congress government, write to Rajnath Singh

Congress approaches CJI for urgent hearing on Karnataka issue

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invites Yeddyurappa to form government, gives 15 days to prove majority

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls