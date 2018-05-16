Committed blunder 12 years ago by aligning with BJP: Kumaraswamy

By PTI

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy today said he committed a blunder 12 years ago by aligning with BJP, leading to people questioning the secular credentials of his father and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and "God has now given now given him an opportunity to wash off the stain."

Speaking to reporters soon after getting elected as JD(S) legislature party leader, he said he committed a blunder in the past when he had tied up with BJP only to save his party.

His decision had a negative impact on his father's health when people across the country started questioning his secular credentials, Kumaraswamy said.

With the Karnataka assembly polls throwing up a hung verdict, the Congress has offered to support JDS with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister to keep BJP out of power.

Recalling his party's tie-up with BJP in 2006,Kumaraswamy said people had then said the coalition was a 'drama' staged by Devegowda and himself when the fact was that only he and not his father, had taken the decision to 'save' the party.

"That was the only time when I violated my father's instruction in life. Since then I never went against him. Due to my decision, national level leaders started questioning the secular credentials of my father."

Kumaraswamy said he could never forget what implication his decision had on his father's health.

"Today Godhas gifted me another opportunity to wash off the stains on my father's image due to me," said Kumaraswamy.

He said he had received an offer from both BJP and the Congress, but he would prefer going with the Congress, which has lent him unconditional support.

Kumaraswamy said he had received calls from leaders of some regional parties soon after the Karnataka verdict, who advised him not to be distracted this time as he had done 12 years ago.

"For me, it is not an attempt to grab power because we are not power hungry.

Instead, it is an opportunity to bridge the void in society, witnessed across the country in recent times," said the JD(S) leader.

JDS had formed a coalition government with Congress after the 2004 assembly polls threw up a hung verdict.

Kumaraswamy had then staged a coup and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in February 2006.

The JDS-BJP government also collapsed after Kumaraswamy refused to hand over power to B S Yeddyurappa as agreed to under a power sharing arrangement.

He accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading and offering Rs 100 crore and a ministerial berth to break away from the party.

"Let the people of the state see how BJP can improve the administration when they are indulging in horse trading. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of eradicating black money."

"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore and cabinet rank posts to break away. I want to know whether that money will be black or white. Where has BJP stashed the money? Is it going to give it from its party fund?" Kumaraswamy asked.