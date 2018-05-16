Congress approaches Supreme Court for urgent hearing over Karnataka governor inviting BJP to form government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress tonight moved the Supreme Court against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state and sought an immediate hearing.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the party has sought a hearing on its petition challenging the Governor's decision tonight itself.

"We have filed a petition before the Supreme Court and have urged the registrar to allow hearing on it tonight itself," Singhvi told PTI, adding that immediate hearing has been sought as the matter was very serious.

In the evening, Vala invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and take oath as chief minister tomorrow.

We will use all legal & constitutional rights available to us. Hum janta ki adaalat mein jaayenge: Randeep Surjewala, Congress in Delhi on #Karnataka Governor inviting BJP to form govt pic.twitter.com/VbUavA6oxr — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

He also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office.

Singhvi, who has been assigned the task to lead Congress' legal challenge against Vala's decision, met the Supreme Court registrar to take forward the process to hear the "urgent petition".

Sources said the petition is being assigned to a judge for its early hearing.

They said the urgent hearing has been sought tonight as Yeddyurappa's swearing in was taking place as early as 9 AM tomorrow and there was very little time left for it.

The Congress has termed the move to form a BJP government in Karnataka as "illegal and against the law and Constitution."

"Calling an immoral and illegal government to be sworn in as an illegitimate child cannot sustain the scrutiny of Constitution or the test of law," Congress Communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference.