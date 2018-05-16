Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress asks Karnataka Governor not to take perilous path

Chidambaram said the Governor should not resort to a "perilous path" by not inviting the JD(S)-Congress coalition.

Published: 16th May 2018 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala should not resort to a "perilous path" by not inviting the JD(S)-Congress coalition, which has clear majority, to form the government in the state, the Congress said today.

The remarks by Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal came amid reports that the Governor is inviting the BJP to take a shot at power and the swearing-in of its chief ministerial nominee B S Yeddyurappa will take place tomorrow.

"Our majority is established. The Governor should not act illegally. The Congress-JD(S) combine must be invited to form the government," said Sibal.

Both the BJP and JDS-Congress combine with 104 and 115 seats have respectively staked claim to form the government in the state after it delivered a fractured verdict.

