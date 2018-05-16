Congress backing JD(S) to keep BJP out of power: Veerappa Moily

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
LIVE UPDATES: Day after poll results throw up fractured mandate, ambiguity hovers over political future of Karnataka
Nepal aircraft crash: Two pilots dead
West Bengal panchayat polls: Police lathicharge on people during re-polling
IMD issues thunderstorm alert in Delhi NCR
Officer, four attackers dead in Indonesia police station assault
Bangladesh court orders release of opposition leader Khaleda Zia