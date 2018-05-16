Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress dubs Karnataka governor inviting Yeddyurappa to form government 'murder of democracy', calls Vajubhai Vala 'BJP puppet'

Congress leader P Chidambaram also alleged that the Governor has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to "convert" the number of 104 legislators to 111.

Published: 16th May 2018 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leaders L-R Vivek Tankha P Chidambaram Kapil Sibal and Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, 16 May 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today lambasted Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state, accusing him of acting like a "BJP puppet" and allowing the saffron party to "manufacture" a majority in 15 days.

"Governor invites Mr Yeddyurappa to manufacture a majority in 15 days. "Governor gives Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days to convert the number 104 into 111," he tweeted.

READ | Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invites Yeddyurappa to form government, gives 15 days to prove majority

Party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said that the decision was a "murder of democracy" and has been taken "under pressure from the BJP leadership".

"It is a murder of democracy in the country and it is a black day in India's history. The decision has been taken under pressure of BJP leaders," Gehlot told PTI.

Gehlot expressed concerns over the development and said people of the country are "worried" over the direction in which the country was moving.

In a communique, Vala invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and take oath as chief minister tomorrow.

He also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office.

Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES

he BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the southern state winning 104 seats, but is short of a simple majority.

On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S), which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively and claimed before Vala to have numbers to form government in the state.

ALSO READ | Congress approaches Supreme Court for urgent hearing over Karnataka governor inviting BJP to form government

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also hit out at Vala, accusing him of denigrating the Governor's office, trampling upon Constitution and abusing law and acting like a "BJP puppet".

Vala, Surjewala charged, chose to serve "his masters in the BJP" than serving the Constitution.

"Vajubhai Vala denigrates the Governor's office,tramples upon Constitution,abuses the law & acts as a BJP puppet.

"He chooses to serve his Master's in BJP rather then serve the Constitution.

As @BJPKarnataka informed in advance, orders come from BJP HQ then the sanctity of office," he said on Twitter.

