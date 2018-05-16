Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Fight for Karnataka: Complete faith in Governor to abide by Constitution, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by the Governor.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: As both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-JD(S) alliance are claiming to form government in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that the party has complete faith in Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to abide by the Constitution.

"At this juncture, we have complete faith in the Governor that he will go by the Constitution and not party politics," Azad told reporters, here, adding that the BJP did not have the numbers to form government despite emerging as the single largest party.

As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by the Governor.

Amidst the wait, Congress and JD(S) have accused the BJP of trying to "poach" their MLAs in an attempt to establish majority to form the government.

On being asked if they would take the legal route to report their allegations, Azad refused to disclose whom the party would approach.

Azad said that both the Congress' Karnataka unit president G Parameshwara and the JD(S) chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy were yet to get an appointment with the Governor.

"Since 12:00 clock, both Congress, KPCC president and newly appointed JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy ji are sincerely seeking appointment with the honourable Governor, so that they can hand over two letters to him," he said.

Azad further elaborated that one letter is of legislature party of Congress and another letter of legislature party of JDS.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Congress leader M Veerappa Moily. (File photo | EPS)

Congress backing JD(S) to keep BJP out of power: Senior party leader Veerappa Moily

If Congress-JD(S) not invited by Karnataka Governor; MLAs to sit on 'dharna' tomorrow

Siddaramaiah gets emotional at MLAs' meet, senior Congress leaders blame him for defeat

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls