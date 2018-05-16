Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Fight for Karnataka: Majority will be proved, Congress-JDS alliance 'unholy', says BJP

BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao. | ANI

By PTI

BENGALURU: Invited to form government in Karnataka, BJP today asserted it would prove its majority in the assembly and dubbed the Congress-JDS post-election alliance "unholy and unacceptable."

Announcing Governor Vajubhai Vala's invitation to B S Yeddyurappa to form the government, BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao said the understanding between the Congress and JDS was only "to keep the BJP off."

"It is a complete subversion of the mandate anddemocratic process and it should be treated as sabotage of thepeople's expression which is sacred in democratic process," he told reporters here.

READ | Congress approaches CJI for urgent hearing on Karnataka issue

BJP has emerged the single largest party in the assembly elections which returned a fractured verdict.

"People of Karnataka know this is an unholy and unacceptable alliance," Rao said.

On the governor's invitation, he said, "We had submitted our willingness and claim. Being the single largest party we are accepting the responsibility and expressing the willingness to form the government."

He said BJP had always followed the core democratic principles that when there was no clear mandate.

"In such a situation when there is no pre-poll alliance, the single largest party should be given an opportunity to form government and prove majority on the floor of the house.

ALSO READ | Kumaraswamy flays Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's invite to Yeddyurappa to form government

"We will prove the majority on floor of the house which is part of directive from the Governor," he said.

Rao said Yeddyurappa would take the oath alone as the Chief Minister and once the majority is proved on the floor of the assembly, cabinet members would be inducted and expansion would take place.

