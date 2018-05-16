Fight for Karnataka: Reports of BS Yeddyurappa to take oath tomorrow 'shocking' if true

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today termed as "shocking" the Karnataka BJP spokesperson's claim that B S Yeddyurappa will be sworn in tomorrow and said it will tantamount to "murdering" democracy, "trampling" Constitution and disregarding all the precedents.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also said that the will of the majority cannot be subjugated at the whims of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES

"Shocking, if true? Will tantamount to murdering democracy, trampling Constitution & disregarding all precedents. Majority will can't be subjugated at the whims of BJP & Modi Govt, Surjewala said on Twitter.

He was reacting to a tweet by Suresh Kumar who wrote in Kannada, "B S Yeddyurappa will take oath as chief minister at 9.30 am at Raj Bhavan tomorrow. Let us all gather on this happy occasion."

The Karnataka BJP also tweeted about it but both the posts were apparently deleted later.

There was, however, no official communique from the Raj Bhavan.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the southern state winning 104 seats, but is short of simple majority. On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S), which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively and claimed before Governor Vajubhai Vala to have numbers to form government in the state.