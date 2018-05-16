Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Governor Vajubhai Vala holds key in Karnataka

According to experts, the Governor is free to exercise discretion to invite anyone, especially in cases which don’t involve a pre-poll alliance staking the claim.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala (File EPS photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The hung verdict in Karnataka election puts the ball in the court of Governor Vajubhai Vala, with both the BJP and the Congress-JD(S) combine staking claim to form government. 

Many have compared the present situation with the last year’s post-poll scenarios in Goa and Manipur. The same question was asked in both these states — whom should the Governor invite first to form the government? Should it be the single largest party, or the coalition of the other parties in the fray?

Here are five options before Karnataka Governor to form the next government

According to experts, the Governor is free to exercise discretion to invite anyone, especially in cases which don’t involve a pre-poll alliance staking the claim. Experts say there is no clear-cut law on who should be invited first in case of a hung Assembly. They add there are several commissions, including those headed by Sarkaria and Punchhi, that laid guidelines but they don’t have legal backing. 

In Manipur and Goa, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party but the BJP formed the government because it managed to form the “largest coalition” after elections. Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap says primarily two issues arise in case of hung assembly—who should be invited first and whether they can prove majority. “The Governor has full discretion to appoint anyone — leader of the single largest party, or leader of the largest coalition.  This cannot be challenged even in a court of law.” 

Regarding the second issue, Kashyap says the Supreme Court’s 1994 Bommai judgment and reports of various commissions laid down clear principles stating that majority can be tested only via floor test in the Assembly. Former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy says going by the constitutional tradition, Governor Vajubhai Vala should first invite the single-largest party but adds that the ultimate call is of the Governor whose priority is to oversee the formation of “a stable government.”

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave says the single largest party has to be invited first as per constitutional practice. “The Governors did not do so in Goa and Manipur but those were breaches.”Though the Congress emerged as the single largest party in Manipur and Goa, the BJP ad the last laugh as it managed to form the “largest coalition” after elections and the Governors chose to invite the leader of the largest coalition.  Incidentally, in Karnataka, the tables are turned for  the BJP and the Congress. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka election Governor Vajubhai Vala Karnataka Elections Results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
JD(S) flag 1

Karnataka polls: JD(S) gets a breather in do-or-die battle

Saffron surge in Karnataka politics

All in a day: Mood swings as dramatic events unfold

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls