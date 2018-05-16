Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

If Congress-JD(S) not invited by Karnataka Governor; MLAs to sit on 'dharna' tomorrow

This statement comes hours after reports came in that 12 Congress MLAs were absent in the legislative meeting held earlier today at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office.

Published: 16th May 2018

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala (File EPS photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The MLAs and MPs of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) is likely to sit on a 'dharna' outside Raj Bhawan from tomorrow if they are not invited by Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to prove their majority to form government in Karnataka.

As per reports, 66 out of the 78 MLAs attended the legislative meeting held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here.

As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by the Governor.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate.

