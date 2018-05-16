Invite Congress, JD(S) to form government in Karnataka: Rebel JD(U) leader Arun Srivastava

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala must invite the JD(S) and Congress combine to form a government in the state since they have requisite numbers to do so, rebel JD(U) leader Arun Srivastava said here today.

Srivastava accused the BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly election, of showing double standards by criticising the JD(S)-Congress attempt to form the government.

He was referring to the BJP forming governments in Goa and Manipur, despite not being the largest party in the assembly polls held in March last year.

"Though the BJP has emerged as the single largest party, it lacks number to form government. But the JD(S) and Congress combine have the numbers to form the government. The Governor must invite them to form government," Srivastava said.

To drive home his point, Srivastava also claimed that all the past Supreme Court judgements in this connection have said that only those who are in the position to form the government should be invited by the Governor.

He made the remarks while addressing the press about the launch of a new party, Loktantrik Janata Dal, by members of rebel JD(U) group led by Sharad Yadav.

The BJP emerged victorious in 104 segments, while the Congress won 78 seats in the state assembly where 113 is the magic number.

The JD(S) bagged 37 constituencies.

Polling was held for 222 of the state's 224 Assembly seats following deferment of voting for the R R Nagar constituency over allegations of vitiation of the electoral process, and countermanding of election for the Jayanagar seat due to the death of the BJP candidate.