Karnataka BJP MPs allege phone tapping by Congress government, write to Rajnath Singh

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Wednesday wrote a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh alleging that the Karnataka government is misusing its power and tapping their mobile phones.

The three Karnataka MPs - Shoba Karandlaje, G.M. Siddeshwara and P.C. Mohan stated in a letter, "We have every reason to believe that Karnataka government is misusing its power and tapping our mobile phones. This is a clear violation of our fundamental right to privacy."

"The Congress government has resorted to cheap tactics of tapping the telephones of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders," said the letter.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD(S), taking their total seat share to 117.

As the results of the poll in the state left Karnataka with a hung assembly, Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala invited BJP chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa to form government in the state.