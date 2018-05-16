Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka Governor should call single largest party to form government: Suresh Prabhu

Due to the fractured verdict, jockeying for power has begun in the state, with contenders BJP and JD(S)-Congress combine intensifying efforts to outmanoeuvre each other.

Published: 16th May 2018 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Suresh Prabhu today said the Karnataka governor should be invited the BJP to form the government as it is the single largest party.

"In 1996, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was called to be sworn as a Prime Minister when he was not having majority but he was leader of the single largest party. It is a precedent," he said.

In the just concluded Assembly elections in the southern state, BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats out of 222 for which polls were held.

The Congress has won 78 seats and JD (S) 37 seats.

Elections took place on 222 seats.

Due to the fractured verdict, jockeying for power has begun in the state, with contenders BJP and JD(S)-Congress combine intensifying efforts to outmanoeuvre each other in the race for forming the government.

The BJP is the single largest party and there have been precedents that the single largest party is called by the governor or the president, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu told reporters on sidelines of a conference on 'national intellectual property rights policy' here.

Earlier, he launched the Intellectual Property (IP) mascot IP Nani at the conference.

An anti-piracy video featuring Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan was also launched by the minister at the event.

Mascot IP Nani is a tech-savvy grandmother who helps the government and enforcement agencies in combating IP crimes with the help of her grandson 'Chhotu' aka Aditya, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The IP mascot will spread awareness about the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) among people, especially children, in an interesting manner, it said.

This character, it said, is also in line with the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) campaign for the World IP Day which celebrates the brilliance, ingenuity, curiosity and courage of the women who are driving change in the world and shaping common future.

Speaking at the event, Prabhu said that mere legal provisions are not sufficient for the protection of Intellectual Property Rights but their strict implementation is equally required.

Piracy is a serious crime which should not go unpunished, he added.

The minister also called for creating awareness against violation of Intellectual Property Rights and stressed on the need for participation of society in the effort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suresh Prabhu Karnataka governor Karnataka Assembly Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Siddaramaiah government Lingayat move backfires in assembly polls

Congress asks Karnataka Governor not to take perilous path

Fight for Karnataka: Reports of BS Yeddyurappa to take oath tomorrow 'shocking' if true

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls