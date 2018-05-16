Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invites Yeddyurappa to form government, gives 15 days to prove majority

Vala also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office as the chief minister. 

Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa | (File PTI photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Governor Vajubhai Vala today invited BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka, capping a day of intense jockeying for power and allegations by the Congress of bribery and horse-trading against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I invite you (Yeddyurappa) to form the government and be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka," a communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES

Briefing reporters, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said Yeddyurappa will take oath here tomorrow at 9 AM.

Toiling hard to control the levers of power in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy, the leader of the newly formed JD(S)-Congress alliance had earlier met Vala and staked claim to form the government.

