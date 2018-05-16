Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invites Yeddyurappa to form government, gives 15 days to prove majority

By PTI

BENGALURU: Governor Vajubhai Vala today invited BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka, capping a day of intense jockeying for power and allegations by the Congress of bribery and horse-trading against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I invite you (Yeddyurappa) to form the government and be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka," a communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Vala also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office as the chief minister.

Fight for Karnataka LIVE UPDATES

Briefing reporters, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said Yeddyurappa will take oath here tomorrow at 9 AM.

Toiling hard to control the levers of power in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy, the leader of the newly formed JD(S)-Congress alliance had earlier met Vala and staked claim to form the government.