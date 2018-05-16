Karnataka polls 2018: 17 Congress ministers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, loses

By IANS

BENGALURU: Of the 30 outgoing Congress Ministers, 16 Ministers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, lost the battle of ballot as the Karnataka Assembly election results were announced on Tuesday.

According to the results declared by the Election Commission (EC), though Siddaramaiah lost in Chamundeshwari in Mysuru by a huge margin of 36,042 votes to GT Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), he won from Badami in Bagalkot by a slender margin of 1,696 votes against BJP's B. Sriramulu.

The other 16 cabinet ministers who bit the dust include H.M. Revanna, T.B. Jayachandra, K. Ramanath Rai, H.C. Mahadevappa, H. Anjaneya, S.R. Patil, S.S. Mallikarjun, A. Manju, Kagodu Thimmappa, Pramod Madhwaraj, Rudrappa Lamani, Shivaraj Tagadagi, Basavaraj Rayareddi and Santosh Lad.

Two women ministers Umashree and Mohan Kumari also lost the election.

Besides Siddaramaiah, 14 cabinet ministers who won include Ramalinga Reddy, H.K. Patil, U.T. Abdul Khader, M.B. Patil, D.K. Shivakumar, R. Roshan Baig, Krishna Byre Gowda, Tanveer Sait, K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao, K.J. George, Priyank Kharge and Eshwar Khandre.

Outgoing Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad, who is from the Congress, also lost from Ranebennur in Haveri district.

Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra, however, won from his constituency Varuna in the Mysuru district.