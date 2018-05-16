Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls 2018: Tuesday verdict adds to Amit Shah’s aura as BJP master strategist

Noting the strength of Yeddyurappa, Shah nipped in the bud any scope for leadership confusion by backing him as the CM candidate.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

amit_shah

BJP chief Amit Shah flashing a victory sign on Karnataka election results day - PTI Photo

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah’s penchant for electoral victories saw him leading over a 40-day campaign in Karnataka where the saffron outfit missed the magical figure of 113 seats by a whisker. 

Clear that Karnataka holds key to BJP’s ambitious foray south of Vindhyas, Shah steered the tricky campaign trails in Karnataka where the wily chief minister Siddaramaiah played the regional and Lingayata cards.   

He fielded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on hand-picked 35 Assembly constituencies to checkmate the Lingayata card. Sticking to time-tested strategies to work on each polling booth, Shah entrusted party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao to put in place a robust network to help swell the BJP support base in times of elections. 

“From 19 per cent, the BJP bagged 37 per cent votes in the Karnataka elections even while the party was seven short of the magic figure to form the government,” Shah said in the victory speech.

Incidentally, the BJP chief was aware that infighting had wrecked the party’s electoral strength in the past. Noting the strength of Yeddyurappa, Shah nipped in the bud any scope for leadership confusion by backing him as the CM candidate. To deny the Congress any leeway to point out at dynasty politics, Shah denied ticket to Yeddyurappa's son.

Though the BJP built the campaign around corruption, Shah gave pre-eminence to the winnability factor and did not shy away from fielding candidates with tainted images. He reserved Modi for the fag end campaigning to swing fence-sitters in BJP’s favour. Adopting intensive campaign strategies, Shah unleashed over 300 rallies and 100 road-shows to mobilise the cadre for connecting with the people. 

When it came to agrarian distress, Shah reached out to farmers for consultations and came up with loan waiver sop and other promises. By reaching out to Mutts and religious leaders, Shah attempted to make inroads in the Vokkaliga votebank, besides protecting the Lingayata vote base in the state. “How much of work he (Shah) has done in Karnataka is for all to see,” Modi asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Assembly polls Amit Shah Karnataka election results 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
JD(S) flag 1

Karnataka polls: JD(S) gets a breather in do-or-die battle

Saffron surge in Karnataka politics

All in a day: Mood swings as dramatic events unfold

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls