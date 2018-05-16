Karnataka polls: BJP strengthens its bastion in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: History repeats for the fourth consecutive time in Kodagu district as BJP sweeps its rivals with huge margins in Virajpet and Madikeri constituencies. K G Bopaiah emerged victorious from Virajpet constituency with a whopping 78,457 votes and won by a margin of 13,657 against INC candidate Arun Machaiah. Simultaneously, Appachu Ranjan won with 71,308 votes with a margin of 16,322 votes against JD(S) candidate BA Jeevijaya. The Virajpet constituency saw K G Bopaiah as its MLA from round one of the counting process.

The margin between K G Bopaiah and INC candidate Arun Machaiah increased exponentially and Bopaiah was considered victorious during the 8th round. However, it was a twist in the tale in Madikeri constituency. JD(S) candidate B A Jeevijaya was occupying the top one place, with over 5,000 marginal votes, until the 9th round of counting. However, the tables turned soon and Appachu Ranjan gradually took over the battle, emerging victorious. It is a fifth-time win for both the BJP candidates. “Modi and Yeddyurappa wave has had a positive effect on Kodagu. We have managed to win the trust of dalits, farmers and daily wagers.

Housing Scheme for the poor will be given first priority,” said Virajpet MLA Appachu Ranjan. KG Bopaiah, beaming with pride, said: “People of Kodagu have moved away from caste politics and they have come out of communalism. I thank all the BJP workers who have helped me emerge victorious.”