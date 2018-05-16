Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Cine power fails, Bangarappa sole star that shone in assembly polls

Cutting across the party lines, several Kannada film stars who tried their luck at the assembly failed miserably, except  Kumar Bangarappa, who won from Sorab constituency.

By Express News Service

The connection between Kannada actors and politics isn’t new in Karnataka. Many actors and noted

people from Kannada cinema industry tried their luck. While some succeeded, others failed miserably. This time, most of the stars did not make to Vidhana soudha. While M H Ambareesh who was a minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, did not take up ticket to contest from Mandya, his colleague from politics and the film industry, Umashree lost her election from Terdal this time by 20,888 votes against BJP candidate Siddu Savadi.

In Bengaluru, noted actor Jaggesh was confident to win from Yeshwanthpur. He had earlier told The New Indian Express, that he had contested to work and wasn’t facing election with glamour quotient. But on

Tuesday, he was pushed to third place in Yeshwanthpur after Congress and JD(S) candidates. In 2008, Jaggesh, had won from Turvekere and contested as a Congress candidate.

Saikumar, who had contested in 2008 from Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur, had lost with a smaller margin. Saikumar, who was confident of getting votes from the Muslim community this time, failed miserably. He was pushed to fourth place by winning only 4,140 votes as against the winning Congress candidate Subbareddy, who scored 65,710 votes. His star value did not fetch him votes.

Shashikumar, an actor who was earlier an MP from Chitradurga, had joined Congress in 2006. This time, after he did not get ticket from Congress, he jumped to JD(S) where he lost against Gulihatti Shekar from BJP at Hosadurga by 15,75 votes.

A senior political leader from BJP said that famous movie actors often try politics after some years in the industry as it is the next best option to be in news along with some fame. “Politics is different, and unlike movies, voters are not audience. They expect different from their netas. With star values, actors cannot survive for long.”

 

