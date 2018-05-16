Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Congress should learn to be accommodative, says CPI leader D Raja

As the Congress offered chief minister’s post to the JD(S) to keep the BJP out in Karnataka, the Opposition feels the national party should learn to be more realistic and accommodative.

CPI National Secretary D Raja. | Express File Photo

By Richa sharma & amit agnihotri 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Congress offered chief minister’s post to the JD(S) to keep the BJP out in Karnataka, the Opposition feels the national party should learn to be more realistic and accommodative of regional parties in the 2019 general elections keeping in mind the changing political scenario and need to defeat the BJP.  With a hung Assembly in Karnataka, Congress with 78 seats was quick to lend unconditional support to JD (S) with 37 seats. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been trying to form a federal front, has already hinted to the Congress not to be a nucleus for anti-BJP front by calling for supporting the strongest regional parties in all states. “Congratulations to winners of Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different,” she tweeted.  

CPI leader D Raja was of the view that keeping in mind the political scenario, Congress should work with regional parties to defeat BJP. “It (Congress) should learn to work in a realistic way and be accommodative of regional parties,” said Raja. Congress insiders said the party was unlikely to put any conditions on who should lead the Opposition grouping, but said a federal front might sound like an exciting idea but minus the grand old party it may not be practical in the long run.

“State elections are different from national polls. The move to support the JD-S for government formation is right as it would pave the way for an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said Congress veteran Ashwani Kumar. Congress strategists said Sonia Gandhi had taken a lead recently by holding meetings with like-minded regional parties to form opposition grouping.

