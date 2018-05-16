Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Family math throws up divergent results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ridiculed the move of fielding father-son duos as 2+1 formula.

16th May 2018

Congress candidate Yathindra Siddaramaiah wins with a grand majority of votes in Varuna constituency with 96,435 votes. (File photo)

BENGALURU: The 2+1 and 1+1 formulae threw up divergent results in the assembly elections.In case of the father-son duo of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dr Yathindra, 2+1=2. For Congress stalwart Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and his minister son SS Mallikarjun, 1+1=1. But for Minister T B Jayachandra and his son T J Santhosh, 1+1=0.

The Congress allotted two tickets to Siddaramaiah (for Chamundeshwari and Badami) and one ticket to his son. The party fielded Jayachandra in Sira and his son T J Santhosh in Chikkanayakanahalli, while Shivashankarappa was given ticket for Davangere South and Mallikarjun was allotted ticket for the neighbouring Davangere North.   Without naming anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ridiculed the move of fielding father-son duos as 2+1 formula (in case of Siddaramaiah and his son) and 1+1 in the case of the other two. While Siddaramaiah managed to scrape through in one of the two constituencies he contested - he won in Badami and lost in Chamundeshwari - his son coasted to a handsome victory in Varuna (2+1=2).

Shivashankarappa managed to win, but Mallikarjun lost in Davangere North (1+1=1). But in case of Jayachandra, the elections were a forgettable experience as both lost (1+1=0).If Modi’s 1+1 formula is applied to other close family members, then it fetched mixed results for his own party. BJP’s Shashikala Jolle won in Nippani constituency, while her husband Annasaheb Jolle lost in Chikkodi.For JD(S), 2+1 formula worked wonders. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy won from both Ramanagaram and his brother H D Revanna triumphed in Holenarasipura.

