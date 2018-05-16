Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: JD(S) gets a breather in do-or-die battle

Out of power for a decade in the state, it was difficult for it to survive, had it not been a situation like this where no national party is in a position to form a government without its support.

By joining hands with the Congress, JD(S) has made itself counted in the emerging Third Front in the country. (EPS | Udayashankar S)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The JD(S) was literally fighting this election for its survival and a hung verdict has come as the much-needed breather for the regional party. Out of power for a decade in the state, it was difficult for it to survive, had it not been a situation like this where no national party is in a position to form a government on its own without its support.

It was do-or-die election for the JD(S) as a section of its second-rung leaders had deserted the party at a crucial time in the run-up to polls to join the Congress. The party was finding it extremely difficult to manage resources to keep the party alive and in the event of no role to play in the fresh government, the party would have run the risk of poaching of its legislators by the national parties. “Being part of a government was very much necessary for the party to keep the flock intact. Nobody would like to be in a party that sits in opposition and without any power,” said a senior party leader.

The party, which is mostly restricted to the Vokkaliga heartland of five-six districts in Old Mysuru region, had run an emotional campaign and had mainly targeted farmers with promises like farm loan waiver which appears to have struck a chord with voters.

Kumaraswamy even went to the extent of saying in the election campaign that he will not live longer owing to its poor health. This helped the party to further consolidate its Vokkaliga vote base in Mandya, Ramanagar, Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts. Aware that the election might throw up a hung assembly, the Gowdas had kept all options open.  

Political commentator Prof Muzaffar Assadi opined that without a role in government this time, the JD(S) would have survived but it would have become politically insignificant. By joining hands with the Congress,it has made itself counted in the emerging Third Front in the country.

