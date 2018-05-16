Karnataka polls: Party-hoppers’ result a mixed bag, seven MLAs worst hit

Akram Mohammed By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The results of the recent assembly elections proved to be a mixed bag for many of the candidates who switched their party loyalties ahead of the polls. The worst hit among them was the seven JD(S) rebel MLAs who had joined Congress ahead of polls — four of them lost by a large margin. However, apart from these seven rebels, other party-hoppers fared relatively well.

After the seven JD(S) rebels joined the Congress during a Rahul Gandhi rally in Srirangapatna recently, all of them were given tickets by the Congress.Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, who contested from Sriragapatna, suffered a defeat by 43,688 votes against JD(S) candidate Ravindra Srikantaiah. N Chaluvaraya Swamy, who was projected as a leader of the rebel faction, also suffered an embarrassing defeat in the hands of Suresh Gowda of the JD(S) by 47,667 votes in Nagamangala. H C Balakrishna of Magadi lost to A Manjunath by 51,425 votes. Another rebel, Iqbal Ansari, also lost by 7,973 votes against BJP’s Eshwarappa Munavalli in Ganagavathi.

However, three of the seven — Zameer Ahmed Khan in Chamarajpet, Bheema Nayak in Hagaribommanahalli and Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in Pulakeshinagar — won. Srinivasa Murthy won by a thumping margin of 81,599 votes against B Prasannakumar. Similarly, Zameer won by 33,137 votes and Bheema Nayak by 5,028 votes.

In contrast, BJP’s Anand Singh, Independent candidate Nagendra and JD(S) candidate Shrimanth Patil — who too had joined the Congress fared better, with all the three securing wins. While Singh and Nagendra narrowly escaped defeat — by 8,228 and 2,679 votes respectively — Patil won by a comfortable margin of 32,492 votes. Leaders from other parties who had joined BJP also had a mixed bag of results with Malikayya Guttedar — who joined BJP from Congress — losing against M Y Patil in Afzalpur. However, N Y Gopalakrishna — another Congress leader who got a BJP ticket — was able to secure a win at Kudligi constituency.