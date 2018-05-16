Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Party-hoppers’ result a mixed bag, seven MLAs worst hit

After the seven JD(S) rebels joined the Congress during a Rahul Gandhi rally in Srirangapatna recently, all of them were given tickets by the Congress.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

JDS_supporters_JDS_flag

Chaluvaraya Swamy, who was projected as a leader of the rebel faction, also suffered an embarrassing defeat in the hands of Suresh Gowda of the JD(S) by 47,667 votes in Nagamangala. (EPS | Shriram)

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The results of the recent assembly elections proved to be a mixed bag for many of the candidates who switched their party loyalties ahead of the polls. The worst hit among them was the seven JD(S) rebel MLAs who had joined Congress ahead of polls — four of them lost by a large margin. However, apart from these seven rebels, other party-hoppers fared relatively well.

After the seven JD(S) rebels joined the Congress during a Rahul Gandhi rally in Srirangapatna recently, all of them were given tickets by the Congress.Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, who contested from Sriragapatna, suffered a defeat by 43,688 votes against JD(S) candidate Ravindra Srikantaiah. N Chaluvaraya Swamy, who was projected as a leader of the rebel faction, also suffered an embarrassing defeat in the hands of Suresh Gowda of the JD(S) by 47,667 votes in Nagamangala. H C Balakrishna of Magadi lost to A Manjunath by 51,425 votes. Another rebel, Iqbal Ansari, also lost by 7,973 votes against BJP’s Eshwarappa Munavalli in Ganagavathi.

However, three of the seven — Zameer Ahmed Khan in Chamarajpet, Bheema Nayak in Hagaribommanahalli and Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in Pulakeshinagar — won. Srinivasa Murthy won by a thumping margin of 81,599 votes against B Prasannakumar. Similarly, Zameer won by 33,137 votes and Bheema Nayak by 5,028 votes.

In contrast, BJP’s Anand Singh, Independent candidate Nagendra and JD(S) candidate Shrimanth Patil — who too had joined the Congress fared better, with all the three securing wins. While Singh and Nagendra narrowly escaped defeat — by 8,228 and 2,679 votes respectively — Patil won by a comfortable margin of 32,492 votes. Leaders from other parties who had joined BJP also had a mixed bag of results with Malikayya Guttedar — who joined BJP from Congress — losing against M Y Patil in Afzalpur. However, N Y Gopalakrishna — another Congress leader who got a BJP ticket — was able to secure a win at Kudligi constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls JD(S) rebels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
JD(S) flag 1

Karnataka polls: JD(S) gets a breather in do-or-die battle

Saffron surge in Karnataka politics

All in a day: Mood swings as dramatic events unfold

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls