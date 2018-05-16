Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Small players won two seats, vital in closely-fought contest

With major parties securing 92.6 per cent of the total votes polled, independents and other smaller parties had to be satisfied with the thin margin of votes secured by them.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With major parties securing 92.6 per cent of the total votes polled, independents and other smaller parties had to be satisfied with the thin margin of votes secured by them.The small number of
votes polled also resulted in most of the candidates representing new and smaller parties to lose their deposits in the election.

With 7.4 per cent vote share, these small parties and independents have been able to secure three seats, and might emerge as key players in the political developments over the next few days. Among the small parties that won are Bahujan Samaj Party - whose N Mahesh won in Kollegal constituency by defeating Congress’s AR Krishna Murthy by 19,454 votes.

The Karnataka Pragyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) - which was in turmoil due to the differences between its founders and actor Upendra - also opened its account, as its candidate R Shankar won Ranebennur constituency. Though an independent candidate has won Malur constituency, he is backed by the Congress.

Vote share
Considering registered parties alone, BSP came in fourth with a vote share of 0.3 per cent or 1,08,589 votes overall, of which 71,792 was polled in Kollegal with its winning candidate.On the other hand, All India Mahila Empowerment Party, which was contesting elections for the first time, also secured 0.3 per cent of the votes - 97,670 - after floating candidates in all constituencies of the State. As a result, parties which have contested elections in the past, such as CPM and Swaraj parties, received less number of votes (average of 0.2 per cent).

KPJP, despite securing only 0.2 per cent of the votes with 74,229 votes, have an elected representative in Shankar, who alone secured 63,910 of all votes polled to the party.Independents in various constituencies secured four per cent of the total votes polled with 14,34,379 votes in total.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka polls vote share BSP Kollegal constituency KPJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

All in a day: Mood swings as dramatic events unfold

amit_shah

Karnataka polls 2018: Tuesday verdict adds to Amit Shah’s aura as BJP master strategist

Karnataka polls: Congress should learn to be accommodative, says CPI leader D Raja

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls