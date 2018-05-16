Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Kumaraswamy flays Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's invite to Yeddyurappa to form government

Slamming Governor Vajubhai Vala's invite to B S Yeddyurappa to form the government, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing Constitutional institutions.

Governor encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, says HD Kumaraswamy over BSY being invited to form government. | ANI

BENGALURU: Slamming Governor Vajubhai Vala's invite to B S Yeddyurappa to form the government, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing Constitutional institutions.

"We will not let it go easily", a furious Kumaraswamy told reporters here shortly after the governor wrote to Yeddyurappa asking him to take oath as chief minister tomorrow and to prove majority in the assembly in 15 days.

Kumaraswamy said the governor should have given three or four days time for Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

"He (Yeddyurappa) has no majority," Kumaraswamy said.

The JDS leader, who has also staked claim to form the government with the support of Congress, alleged that various allurements were being offerd to the MLAs to switch sides.

"It will be a repeat of 2008 they will loot the state," he said, referring to the then BJP rule and citing the mining baron Reddy brothers.

Asked about the next step, he said, "wait and see."

BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao has said Yeddyurappa will take oath tomorrow at 9 AM.

