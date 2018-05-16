Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

MLAs who switch should be banned from contesting polls for one term: Omar Abdullah

Omar was apparently referring to the post-poll situation in Karnataka where the BJP has staked claim to form the government despite being seven short of simple majority.

Published: 16th May 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today said MLAs who switch parties should be banned from contesting elections for one term in order to prevent horsetrading in the event of a hung house.

He was apparently referring to the post-poll situation in Karnataka where the BJP has staked claim to form the government despite being seven short of simple majority.

On the other hand, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy also has staked claim to form the government with Congress' support as the two parties have a combined strength of 115 MLAs.

"Simply disqualifying defecting MLAs isn't enough to stop horse trading since most of them come back with a mandate of their newly-discovered party.

They should be barred from fighting elections for a period of not less than one term," he tweeted.

The National Conference leader also defended the Congress' tactics in Karnataka, reminding the critics about the role played by the BJP in Goa and Manipur last year.

"Whether the Congress manages to form a government by supporting JD(S) or not, they shouldn't be criticised for trying. The BJP would be doing exactly the same thing if the positions were reversed," Abdullah said.

"What about the other states where the BJP sneaked in through the back door? What's sauce for the goose must be sauce for the gander," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Invite Congress, JD(S) to form government in Karnataka: Rebel JD(U) leader Arun Srivastava

CPI doubts if Governor Vajubhai Vala will allow JD(S)-Congress to form government in Karnataka

Union minister Prakash Javadekar trashes Kumaraswamy's Rs 100-crore charge as imaginary

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls