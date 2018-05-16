Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Modi encouraging horse-trading in Karnataka: Outgoing CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka's outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horse-trading to bring the BJP to power in the state.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD S President HD Kumaraswamy address the media after a meeting with Governor Rudabhai Vala in relation with in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 15 May 2018. | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka's outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horse-trading to bring the BJP to power in the state.

He also asserted that Governor Vajubhai Vala had to invite the Janata Dal (S)-Congress combine to form a government as it enjoyed the support of 117 MLAs.

"The Governor has to give an opportunity to us," he said.

The Congress leader was talking to reporters after a meeting of the Legislature Party.

"Narendra Modi is encouraging horse-trading," he added.

Siddaramaiah dismissed reports about dissent among Congress MLAs over supporting the JD(S).

"We are all united," he said.

The May 12 Assembly election has thrown up a fractured verdict with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member house, falling eight seats short of the 112 needed to form a government in the state.

The Congress won 78 seats and the JD(S), 37.

Polling was held for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats after voting was deferred for the R R Nagar constituency over charges that the electoral process had been vitiated, and the countermanding of the election for the Jayanagar seat after the death of the BJP candidate.

