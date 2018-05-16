‘Operation Kamala’ won’t work this time, says HD Kumaraswamy after Karnataka results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Congress and JD(S) leaders have iterated that they will not allow 'Operation Kamala' to work this time, in the background of the former deciding to extend unconditional support to the latter to form the government in Karnataka.

JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that ‘Operation Kamala’ won’t work this time. “They (BJP leaders) are experts in that and may be confident as they did it successfully in 2008."

Outgoing CM Siddaramaiah too had firmly said that they would take precautions to see that such a trick by the BJP would not succeed this time. Earlier in the evening, leaders from all three parties made a beeline to Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government in the state, no sooner than results were out on Tuesday.

BJP leader and CM post aspirant B S Yeddyurappa approached Governor Vajubhai Vala along with several other senior party leaders first to stake claim around 5.30 pm.

"BJP has emerged the single largest party. Thus, we requested the Governor to allow us to prove a majority in the assembly. We have submitted a representation to him to take a proper decision in this regard,” he said.When asked about the Congress extending support to JD(S) to form the government, he said, “We have come here to stake claim to form the government. I don’t want to comment about that."

As they were leaving Raj Bhavan,H D Kumaraswamy arrived at Raj Bhavan, coming face to face with Yeddyurappa. Within a few minutes after Kumaraswamy entered Raj Bhavan, a delegation of Congress leaders along with some winning candidates too arrived to meet the Governor.

After the meeting, at a joint presser by KPCC President G Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy, Parameshwar clarified that Congress had extended unconditional support to JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka. “We have communicated it to the Governor that we are supporting JD(S). We have requested him to allow us to form the government. Rest of the modalities will be decided later," he said.

Of the coalition, Siddaramaiah also said, “The JD(S) will form the government with help of the Congress. We both (Congress and JD-S) have given a letter to him." When asked whether the Congress’ move was to stop BJP’s ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ mission, he said, “We have sufficient numbers to form the government. Democracy dictates that a government can be formed only if you have the numbers. We are a coalition with 118 seats. We have the right to form the government under law."

Kumaraswamy said Congress had written to the JD(S) National President and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda about extending unconditional support to the party. “After the election results, the Congress unanimously decided to extend support to us and had written to Deve Gowda about the same. Based on that, we have given a letter to the Governor requesting him to allow us to form the government," he said.

Siddaramaiah resigns as CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the Governor and tendered his resignation from the post. When asked whether he was happy supporting JD(S) during the joint press conference, he said, “It's not a

matter of happiness."

‘Ee sala cup namde’

JD(S) MLC Saravana, who came to Raj Bhavan before other leaders arrived, said their leader Kumaraswamy will meet the Governor soon in this regard. “Ee sala cup namde (cup is ours this time),” he added.

‘Independent candidates with us’

Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who was passing by Raj Bhavan, stopped and told that the two independent candidates had extended support to the Congress.