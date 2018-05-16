Resort politics returns amid political drama in Karnataka

By PTI

BENGALURU: As the 'resort politics' returned to Karnataka with a bang, the Eagleton resort atnearby Bidadi is getting decked up to receive Congress MLAs.

With fears of intense poaching activities, post a fractured mandate in Karnataka, Congress decided to keep its flock together.

To keep its bte noireBJP at bay, Congress has lent its support to the JDS.

Kanakapura MLA-elect D K Shivakumar led the MLAs in a luxury bus to the Eagleton Resort.

While the JD(S) MLA-elect have camped in International hotel chain Shangri-La, Congress found the Eagleton Resort off Bidadi safe.

Incidentally, Bidadi falls in Ramanagaradistrict, which is a bastion of JD(S) - the new coalition partner of Congress.

Tense moments prevailed when Vijayanagara Congress MLA was not reachable, though Congress' winning candidate B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan from Chamarajpet went to meet him.

.Top Congress sources however claimed that Khan met Singh at his flat and informed him he was withthe Congress and agreed with the party's decision of lendingsupport to JD(S).

The sprawling resort had hogged the limelight lastyear when Gujarat Congress MLAs camped there as Congress feared defection of MLAs aheadof the Rajya Sabha elections.

Before that during the Mysuru Zila panchayat election, BJP and JD(S) members had camped at the same resort,fearing poaching.

Even before Congress and JD(S) could resort to the 'resort politics', a screenshot of Kerala Tourism Department's official twitter handle went viral on the social media.

The message read, "After the rough and tumble of the #KarnatakaVerdict, we invite all the MLAs to unwind all the safe and beautiful resorts of God's Own Country.

#ComeOutAndPlay.