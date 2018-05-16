Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP blame EVMs for BJP’s Karnataka polls victory

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Political parties in Maharashtra like the Shiv Sena, the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have blamed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in neighboring Karnataka.

“The Congress had a good chance to win elections in Karnataka. I don’t believe the results,” state NCP president Jayant Patil said while commenting on Karnataka results, though he didn’t blame the EVMs in his official statement.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray tweeted, “It’s a victory for the ‘Electronic Voting Machine’!”

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that while he congratulates everybody who has won the election, he would like to dare the BJP to conduct elections via paper ballot so that no one would be skeptical of their victory.

Uddhav also said that forecasting results is rapidly becoming an increasingly risky job.

He also wished best to the people of Karnataka for choosing the BJP.

“People who don’t have an experience of BJP rule have chosen them. It is good. But, people from the states where the BJP is already in power may have different opinion about the party,” he said.

“BJP wins elections and loses by elections,” Thackeray observed and added that he is confidnt of his party winning the Palghar Lok Sabha by polls.

Thackeray had invited a special meeting of party workers from Palghar at his residence as the trends in the morning started showing Karnataka leaning towards the BJP.

The Shiv Sena has fielded son of the former BJP MP Chintaman Vanga due to whose death the by polls were necessitated in Palghar.

“The BJP humiliated the Vanga family and we are contesting the election to help them get justice,” he said.