This verdict is to stop BJP's Ashwamedha Yatra, says HD Kumaraswamy

By ANI

BENGALURU: A day after results of the Karnataka assembly polls were announced, probable chief minister candidate of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance HD Kumaraswamy opined that the verdict was to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Ashwamedha Yatra'.

"BJP's Ashwamedha Yatra started in the North, but the horses have been stopped in Karnataka. This verdict is to stop the Ashwamedha Yatra," he said at a press conference post the JD(S) legislative party meeting.

Kumaraswamy, who was chosen unanimously as the leader of the legislative party earlier today, stated that he would meet the Governor once again, along with state Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, G Parameshwara.

Tearing into the BJP for an alleged case of horse trading, Kumaraswamy alleged that certain constitutional duties were being misused by the former, with reference to the income tax department.

"What did the BJP do in Meghalaya, Goa and Manipur? The Governors there insulted the Congress by not inviting them, even though they were the single largest party. Instead, the alliance was called to form the government. Now, In Karnataka, when the BJP doesn't have the number, how can they go to the Governor? How is it that the decision is different for different states?"

Kumaraswamy also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing is powers to prevent the formation of a coalition.

"Supposedly, Prime Minister Modi wanted to end corruption. Almost Rs. 30 crores worth cash was moved in ambulances to de-stabilise the government. The BJP has started horse trading here, as in other states. Have you been elected to protect our constitution or help horse-trading? It is your duty to protect the gaurav (pride) of your position," he opined.

Talking about the possibility of being chosen as the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy clarified that he was in no greed of the position, unlike the BJP who is in a "terrible hurry."

"Everybody is trying to get power; am I a sanyasi? I will also stake claim. However, if anybody thinks we have agreed to the coalition for the greed of the chief minister post, change your opinion. For 20 months, I have been the chief minister of this state, so there is no greed that I have. We don't take for granted our rights. The alliance is to keep the BJP away from the forming the government, as they seem to be in a terrible hurry," he said.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD (S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate.

As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.