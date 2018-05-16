Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

This verdict is to stop BJP's Ashwamedha Yatra, says HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy, who was chosen unanimously as the leader of the legislative party earlier today, stated that he would meet the Governor once again.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) President HD Kumaraswamy (Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By ANI

BENGALURU: A day after results of the Karnataka assembly polls were announced, probable chief minister candidate of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance HD Kumaraswamy opined that the verdict was to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Ashwamedha Yatra'.

"BJP's Ashwamedha Yatra started in the North, but the horses have been stopped in Karnataka. This verdict is to stop the Ashwamedha Yatra," he said at a press conference post the JD(S) legislative party meeting.

Kumaraswamy, who was chosen unanimously as the leader of the legislative party earlier today, stated that he would meet the Governor once again, along with state Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, G Parameshwara.

Tearing into the BJP for an alleged case of horse trading, Kumaraswamy alleged that certain constitutional duties were being misused by the former, with reference to the income tax department.

"What did the BJP do in Meghalaya, Goa and Manipur? The Governors there insulted the Congress by not inviting them, even though they were the single largest party. Instead, the alliance was called to form the government. Now, In Karnataka, when the BJP doesn't have the number, how can they go to the Governor? How is it that the decision is different for different states?"

Kumaraswamy also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing is powers to prevent the formation of a coalition.

"Supposedly, Prime Minister Modi wanted to end corruption. Almost Rs. 30 crores worth cash was moved in ambulances to de-stabilise the government. The BJP has started horse trading here, as in other states. Have you been elected to protect our constitution or help horse-trading? It is your duty to protect the gaurav (pride) of your position," he opined.

Talking about the possibility of being chosen as the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy clarified that he was in no greed of the position, unlike the BJP who is in a "terrible hurry."

"Everybody is trying to get power; am I a sanyasi? I will also stake claim. However, if anybody thinks we have agreed to the coalition for the greed of the chief minister post, change your opinion. For 20 months, I have been the chief minister of this state, so there is no greed that I have. We don't take for granted our rights. The alliance is to keep the BJP away from the forming the government, as they seem to be in a terrible hurry," he said.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD (S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate.

As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Invite Congress, JD(S) to form government in Karnataka: Rebel JD(U) leader Arun Srivastava

MLAs who switch should be banned from contesting polls for one term: Omar Abdullah

CPI doubts if Governor Vajubhai Vala will allow JD(S)-Congress to form government in Karnataka

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls