V Srinivas Prasad settles scores with Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU/ CHAMRAJNAGAR: Senior BJP leader V Srinivasa Prasad, who lost byelection from Nanjangud constituency, settled scores with CM Siddaramaiah by ensuring his son-in-law Harshavardhan’s victory in Nanjangud (SC) seat. Prasad campaigned against Siddaramaiah and extended his support to JD(S) MLA G T Deve Gowda. He also supported A H Vishwanath in Hunsur. Prasad announced retirement from electoral politics and fielded son-in-law Harshavardhan and ensured defeat of Congress candidate Kalale Keshavmurthy.

Congress candidate Kalale Keshavmurthy and ex-minister Geetha Mahadeva Prasad who won from Nanjangud and Gundlupet constituencies in the bypoll, lost assembly elections in 2018.Geetha Mahadeva Prasad lost to C S Nirajan Kumar in Gundlupet. Nirajan Kumar who had lost three elections to Mahadeva Prasad and Geetha Mahadeva Prasad, managed to win by a comfortable margin of 16,684 votes .

State BSP president N Mahesh who had lost three elections, won from Kollegal (SC reserved) constituency by a margin of 19,454 votes.

However, Congress candidate A R Krishnamurthy lost his fifth election in a row to BSP’s N Mahesh in Kollegal Krishnamurthy had lost the election on JD(S) ticket, three elections on BJP ticket and had joined the Congress to contest from Kollegal.But, he was not even lucky for the fifth time.