While BJP pours gratefulness to supporters, JD(S) and Congress seem dissatisfied with Karnataka assembly elections results

The BJP emerged as the single largest party yesterday but fell 9 seats short of a majority in Karnataka where the Congress dramatically backed third-placed rival JD(S) for a post-poll alliance to keep the saffron party out of power.

Here is how the leaders of various party reacted to the election result:

I'm grateful to the people of K'taka for reposing faith in BJP and I'm indebted to the Karyarkartas & leaders who worked relentlessly to make BJP victorious. PM @narendramodi ji's initiatives & @AmitShah ji's organizational skills have played a significant role in our victory! — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) 15 May 2018

Thanks to every individual who stood with BJP and supported us throughout the elections.

Credit to all the karyakarthas who worked day and night #KarnatakaElections2018 #KarnatakaVerdict #BJPWinsKarnataka — R Ashoka (@RAshokaBJP) May 15, 2018

BJP leader R Ashoka slashed against the Siddaramaiah government and said, "It is a vote against Siddaramaiah government's policies of dividing people on caste and community lines. People voted for BJP to bring BS Yeddyurappa led government to power and the party will give stable government."

Senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje was quoted saying, " The election result is the answer to those who made fun of BJP leaders, when they expressed confidence of coming to power in the state. The BJP government will implement whatever promises we have made."

I thank people of Karnataka & BJP karyakarthas for electing BJP as single largest party. @narendramodi @AmitShah @BSYBJP are truly leaders of masses and I congratulate them for taking BJP to be single largest party.I am really honoured to work with these legends#KarnatakaVerdict — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) May 15, 2018

JD(S) Karnataka president HD Kumaraswamy thanked the voters for the support and on the formation of the alliance with the Congress said, "We have given a representation to the government to allow us to form the government. The Governor has assured us that he will tell his decision once he gets an official communication from the Election Commision on the results."

Congress leader M Veerappa Moily seemed to be dissatisfied by the results of the Karnataka assembly polls he was quoted saying, "The result is quite disappointing. Had it been on development ground or social justice ground, the Congress should have won. I think somewhere there something wrong with caste management."

Congratulatory messages flew all the way to the winners from party members from around the country. Here are a few tweets:

Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 15, 2018

The @AmitShah magic works again. Toiling day and night, from district to district, booth to booth; Hats off to him! Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, our Party President @AmitShah ji creates history yet again in Karnataka. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 15, 2018

I spoke Mr @hd_kumaraswamy & congratulated him for his party’s victory & Alliance I am sure as CM Kumaraswamy will discharge his constitutional responsibility in a better way as compared to other predecessors & inshallah Karnataka will progress under his leadership — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 15, 2018