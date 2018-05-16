While BJP pours gratefulness to supporters, JD(S) and Congress seem dissatisfied with Karnataka assembly elections results

By Online Desk
The BJP emerged as the single largest party yesterday but fell 9 seats short of a majority in Karnataka where the Congress dramatically backed third-placed rival JD(S) for a post-poll alliance to keep the saffron party out of power.
Here is how the leaders of various party reacted to the election result:
BJP leader R Ashoka slashed against the Siddaramaiah government and said, "It is a vote against Siddaramaiah government's policies of dividing people on caste and community lines. People voted for BJP to bring BS Yeddyurappa led government to power and the party will give stable government."
Senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje was quoted saying, " The election result is the answer to those who made fun of BJP leaders, when they expressed confidence of coming to power in the state. The BJP government will implement whatever promises we have made."
JD(S) Karnataka president HD Kumaraswamy thanked the voters for the support and on the formation of the alliance with the Congress said, "We have given a representation to the government to allow us to form the government. The Governor has assured us that he will tell his decision once he gets an official communication from the Election Commision on the results."
Congress leader M Veerappa Moily seemed to be dissatisfied by the results of the Karnataka assembly polls he was quoted saying, "The result is quite disappointing. Had it been on development ground or social justice ground, the Congress should have won. I think somewhere there something wrong with caste management."
