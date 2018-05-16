With fractured results, party offices see high drama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of party supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party had a great start on Tuesday morning as they gathered around 11 am at the BJP office in Mallesharam and the festivities began. At this time, the party was leading in around 110 seats and workers were ecstatic as they danced in front of leaders such as Shobha Karandlaje and R Ashok.

With the news that Chief Ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa would soon reach the centre, fireworks started. Colours were thrown on all present to celebrate what looked like a landslide victory for the saffron party.Women could be seen dancing wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.A decked-up cow was also brought to the venue. The cow and its handler were asked to remain in the premises and were not allowed to leave for more than two hours as they celebrated. Partymen tried to take the cow into the office too, but the animal did not comply and plonked itself down in exhaustion.

By mid-noon, the BJP tally started to fall and sloganeering began to die down. The workers, who had occupied all the space outside the office, slowly trooped into the office and then left slowly. At the time when BS Yeddyurappa and Union Minister H N Ananthkumar finally reached the office, there were only a few workers left to greet them, leading to an upset Yeddyurappa addressing the meeting in an unpleasant mood.

Upbeat BJP workers in front of party office in morning in Malleswaram in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Later many dispersed after a hung assembly scenario emerged | Express

After the initial possibility of a BJP majority gave way to that of a Congress-JD(S) coalition, HD Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabhanagar became the focal point of political action on Tuesday evening.

A large number of JD(S) supporters and media personnel thronged the street on which the palatial residence lies.Deve Gowda and party president H D Kumaraswamy were still working out the coalition terms with Congress leaders Dinesh Gundurao and C K Jaffer Sharief.Supporters shouted slogans praising Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda, and cheered every time they got a glimpse of any JD(S) leader inside the house.

JD(S) office transforms

The JD(S) office in the city wore a deserted look till afternoon, as the party had not gained good number of seats .However, once it was clear that in was hung assembly and the Congress was interested in supporting JD(S), celebrations began.Before its state president H D Kumaraswamy, who is touted to become the Chief Minister, arrived in Raj Bhavan, a group of youngsters wearing jerseys that had Kumarswamay’s photo and message ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ started cheering for their leader.

Despite putting up a decent fight, tension was palpable in the KPCC office throughout the day. The workers were seen discussing and anxiously hooked to TV sets.Even after the news of the Congress party supporting JD(S) to stay in power came out, faces of the few workers gathered at the office did not light up.It was evident that the Congress workers were not really happy about the results or the party’s decision to support JD(S).

How dare they shut banks,ask furious senior citizens



With Section 144 of CrPC imposed in and around counting centres at 4th T Block in Jayanagar, everything was shut on the roads leading to the SSMRV College. A senior citizen, who had come to the HDFC Bank, was furious. “What are they scared of that everything is shut like this?” he asked. Incensed, he decided to take it up with the police and lashed out at a few cops standing nearby. A top cop said, “If Sec 144 is in place, it is like a curfew zone for 100 yards from the spot where it is enforced. It is a precautionary step and we cannot do anything about it.”

Laddoos & water for supporters

With nothing available in the vicinity for consumption, supporters and newspersons were desperate for snacks or at least some tea. The searing heat during the day compounded the woes. Everyone rejoiced whenever a winning candidate emerged on the road with bottled water and laddoos.

Please don’t lift us,plead winners

With most winning candidates being senior citizens, the gesture of supporters to lift the candidates and carry them was a scary experience for those involved. Candidates were heard pleading with supporters not to do so but it went unheard. Party men insisted on showing their pride and affection in this manner.

Voting malpractice just a rumour

With random checking of VVPAT undertaken for booth no 52 in Vijayanagar and booth no 191 in Govindarajanagar, a few party workers spread rumours that a difference of 400 votes was registered in Govindarajanagar booth and some malpractice had happened. An election official denied it saying the votes tallied perfectly.