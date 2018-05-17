Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha questions party's decision to form government in Karnataka 

Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today questioned the party's decision to form a government in Karnataka without a required majority.

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha (File |AFP)

By PTI

PATNA: Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today questioned the party's decision to form a government in Karnataka without a required majority and said politics of "Dhan-shakti over Jan-shakti" was neither acceptable nor desirable.

In a series of tweets, the Patna Sahib MP, who has been critical of his party on most issues for quite some time, also favoured giving the post-poll alliance of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) a chance in the southern state as the two have the majority number.

"Sir, why are we playing with fire? Votaries of democracy are making a mockery of the system. Those who do not forget to sermonize on the value of democracy are out to wreck the polity. This politics of jugaad and arm-twisting or for that matter Dhanshakti over Janshakti is neither acceptable nor desirable. Sir, there is a saying you cannot fool all the people all the time to win/gain anyhow by hook or crook and a moreover the same is not advisable too," Sinha tweeted.

"It may be termed as penny wise pound foolish politics. Hope, wish and pray that good sense, maturity and wisdom prevails. Now, the matter has gone to court and the court mercifully agreed for a mid-night drama which is great news to begin with. We hold judiciary in very high esteem. We shall wait and watch. In the present situation, one really wishes that justice prevails," he said.

"What is right for Peter should be right for Paul too. What is right for Meghalaya, Manipur and Goa should be right for Karnataka too. God save Karnataka and democracy. Jai Hind," Sinha signed off.

He was pointing to the BJP having formed governments in the two north-eastern state and the coastal province with the help of post-poll alliances though it had not emerged as the single largest party in any of the legislative assemblies.

Sinha, the second consecutive term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, has fallen out with the party leadership after being ignored in 2015 Bihar polls and since then has on several occasions made a barrage of attacks on senior leaders.

Recently he was seen with Yashwant Sinha, who announced quitting BJP in disgust.

Sinha popularly called "Bihari Babu" met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi.

He has been seen in the company of RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family very often.

