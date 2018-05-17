BSP chief Mayawati accuses BJP of conspiring to destroy Constitution

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the party formed a government in Karnataka and termed the entire episode as a conspiracy to destroy the Constitution.

Addressing the media here, Mayawati accused the BJP of misusing the government ever since they came to power at the Centre.

"It is a conspiracy to destroy the constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, since they (BJP) came to power they have been misusing government machinery, thereby attacking democracy," Mayawati said.

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka after the Supreme Court early today morning decided not to put a stay on the swearing-in, while conducting a post-midnight hearing, wherein Congress and JD(S) pleaded for the same citing BJP's inadequate strength in the assembly to stake claim at forming the state government.

Late last night, Congress and JD(S) challenged Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision in the top court to invite BJP to form the government even when the saffron party, with 105 MLAs, including one Independent MLA, is seven short of the halfway mark of 112.

They contended that they, with a total strength of 115 MLAs, are in a better position to form the government.

Though Vala invited the BJP to form the government, he has given 15 days to the saffron party to prove its majority in the state assembly.