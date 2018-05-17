Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Charisma of Sriramulu, Janardhana Reddy didn’t help aides in Ballari constituencies

Since 2013, the influence of the Reddys has waned, which was evident from Tuesday’s results, where only G Somashekhara Reddy, N Y Gopalakrishna and M S Somalingappa could make the cut.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Sriramalu (File Photo)

By Subash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Though it is being said that the absence of Gali Janardhana Reddy in Ballari led to the defeat of some BJP candidates in the district, some of the contestants could have themselves to blame. Of the nine seats at stake, BJP could manage only three which were won mostly on personal performance and effective management of voters by G Somashekhar Reddy, M S Somalingappa and N Y Gopalakrishna.

It may be recalled that BJP won eight of the nine seats in the districts in the 2008 polls when mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy was at his peak. However, since 2013, the influence of the Reddys has waned, which was evident from Tuesday’s results, where only G Somashekhara Reddy, N Y Gopalakrishna and M S Somalingappa could make the cut.

It is said that a tacit understanding between some Congress leaders led to the victory of BJP candidate Gopalakrishna in Kudligi constituency. Even though the Congress tally came to six from eight, there was not much differences in its vote share as it secured 5,98,557 votes cumulatively as against 5,99,206 votes secured by the BJP candidates. However, the higher number of votes did not convert to seats for BJP.

Political watchers said that it was Sriramulu who used to make a difference in the voting pattern in Ballari district, but this time it was not so. If it was for his influence, the results would have changed in Ballari district, they said. This was also evident from the results in Challakere constituency, adjacent to Sriramulu’s Molakalmuru, where BJP’s official nominee K T Kumaraswamy managed a miserable third position. Kumaraswamy secured 33,471 votes whereas the winning Congress candidate T Raghumurthy secured 72,874 votes. Sriramulu won by a margin of 40,000-plus votes.

A majority of the candidates in the region have won on their own, mainly G H Thippareddy, M Chandrappa, Gulihatti D Shekhar and K Poornima and Sriramulu’s contribution was very less.At BTM Layout in Bengaluru, it was the personality of the former Home minister Ramalinga Reddy that saw him through against Lallesh Reddy, nephew of Janardhana Reddy. Lallesh Reddy is a novice whereas Ramalinga Reddy is a seasoned politician who won for the seventh time on Tuesday.Regarding the defeat of Sriramulu’s brother-in-law T H Suresh Babu at Kampli, it is said that the latter’s egoistic attitude led to his defeat. 

