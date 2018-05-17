Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress seeks recall of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, refers PM Modi's 2011 tweet

"Governor of Karnataka is bent upon destroying India's federal structure, urged PM to ask the President to recall him," Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, had tweeted on May 19, 2011.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administers oath to BJP leader B. S. Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister of the state at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today sought the recall of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, after BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

The Congress, which in alliance with the JD(S) had made a bid to form the government in the state, referred to a 2011 tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the recall of the then Karnataka governor and said, "We agree".

"Governor of Karnataka is bent upon destroying India's federal structure, urged PM to ask the President to recall him," Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, had tweeted on May 19, 2011.

Modi and his BJP had sought the recall of the then governor, H R Bhardwaj, alleging that he was "harassing" the BJP-led state government and "acting in a partisan manner".

Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court.

Yeddyurappa was administered the oath alone, hours after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in.

In a rare post-midnight courtroom battle, the Congress-JD(S) combine made a desperate legal push to stall the government formation.

Yeddyurappa has 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House, eight short of the magic figure of 112.

The Congress today termed Yeddyurappa's oath as chief minister of Karnataka "farcical" and said the party's "irrational insistence" on forming a government in the southern state when it did not have the numbers made a mockery of the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Vajubhai Vala Karnataka Governor PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Yeddyurappa's fate sealed in his letter to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala: Chidambaram

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh lashes out at Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting BJP to form government

Centre wants to demolish democracy, misusing ED to threaten MLAs: Kumaraswamy

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 