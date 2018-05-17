Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Desperate Congress murdered democracy by making opportunist offer to JD(S) for forming government: BJP chief Amit Shah

The Congress had yesterday termed Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government as 'murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution'.

Published: 17th May 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

BJP President Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Democracy was murdered the moment "desperate" Congress made an "opportunist" offer to the JD(S) to form the government in Karnataka for "petty political gains", BJP President Amit Shah said today while hitting back at the Congress over its "murder of democracy" accusation.

The Congress had yesterday termed Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa to form the government as "murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution".

Responding to the accusation, Shah, in a tweet, said, "The 'Murder of Democracy' happens the minute a desperate Congress made an 'opportunist' offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka's welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!"

He also cited the fall in Congress tally from 122 in 2013 to 78 seats this time and said his party's number stood at 104 seats, suggesting that the BJP has the mandate to form the government.

"Who has the people's mandate in Karnataka? The BJP, which has won 104 seats. Or Congress which dropped to 78 seats, whose own CM and Ministers lost by big margins. JD(S) who won only 37 seats and lost their deposits on several others. People are wise to realise," he said in another tweet.

BJP legislature party leader B S Yeddy urappa was today sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for a second time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court which refused to stay his swearing-in.

Yeddyurappa has 15 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House, eight short of the magic figure of 112.

On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S), which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively.

Launching a fusillade against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala after he invited the BJP to form the government in the state, the Congress had yesterday dubbed him a "stooge" of the NDA major and termed his decision as "murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution".

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly elections BS Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

BS Yeddyurappa: The clerk who made it big in corridors of power in Karnataka

Fight for Karnataka: Top five developments from Supreme Court's midnight hearing

Is Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala right in giving 15 days' time to BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority?

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yedyurappa (PTI file photo)
BJP's B S Yedyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls