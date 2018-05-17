Fight for Karnataka: Top five developments from Supreme Court's midnight hearing
The Supreme Court today declined to stay the swearing-in ceremony of the Bharatiya Janta Party's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.
The apex court's order comes after a petition was filed in SC by Congress and JD(S) challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the southern state.
Here the top developments from the Supreme Court's midnight hearing on the petition.
The Supreme Court refuses to stay oath-taking ceremony of BJP's CM elect BS Yeddyurappa.
A three-judge special bench asked former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and/or Yeddyurappa to show the letter of support they have submitted to the Governor on Friday at 10:30 am. Governor had given 15 days time to BJP to prove majority on the floor of the house.
In case oath is given, that shall be subject to further orders of the apex court and final outcome of the writ petition, asserted SC.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Congress and JD (S) told the Supreme Court that one with 104 MLAs is called by the governor to form the government after floor test, not one with 117 MLAs.
Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the Central government told the SC bench that the anti-defection law would come into force only after the MLAs are sworn in.