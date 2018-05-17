Fight for Karnataka: Top five developments from Supreme Court's midnight hearing

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court today declined to stay the swearing-in ceremony of the Bharatiya Janta Party's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.

The apex court's order comes after a petition was filed in SC by Congress and JD(S) challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the southern state.

Here the top developments from the Supreme Court's midnight hearing on the petition.