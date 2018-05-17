Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Is Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala right in giving 15 days' time to BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority?

Here is a look at some past instances which show there is no set pattern in governors prescribing a timeframe.

Amid intense political drama in the state, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala yesterday invited the Bharatiya Janata Party's BS Yeddyurappa to form the government.

The Karnataka governor's justification of inviting the BJP could be the Sarkaria Commission's recommendation of calling the single largest party first to prove majority in the House. The commission had said that the Chief Minister must seek vote of confidence within 30 days from the day he assumes charge.

1998

Congress leader Jagdambika Pal got three days to prove his majority in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

2005

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren initially got 19 days to prove majority.

2017

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar got 15 days to prove majority. However, after the Congress moved the Supreme Court, it was cut down to 48 hours.

