Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka case did not deserve pre-dawn hearing: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Rohatgi's contention was rebutted in the top court by a lawyer representing the Congress-JD(S) combine, who said the Constitution was going to be "hanged" in the Karnataka case.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi| PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The rush projected by Congress for an immediate hearing in the Karnataka case was in no way akin to the life and death issue witnessed in 2015 when the Supreme Court had held a historic pre-dawn hearing, hours before Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon was to be hanged, a top lawyer said.

His contention was rebutted in the top court by a lawyer representing the Congress-JD(S) combine, who said the Constitution was going to be "hanged" in the Karnataka case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who vehemently opposed in the apex court the Congress-JD(S) plea challenging Karnataka Governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government in the wee hours today, said this was not a Yakub Memon hanging situation which deserved a midnight hearing.

In 2015, lawyers and human right activists, on behalf of Memon, had moved the top court late at night after it had dismissed their last-ditch effort during the day against his plea to stay his execution.

The apex court had conducted an unprecedented 90-minute hearing on July 29, 2015, which had gone well past 3 AM, and rejected the appeal of the lone death row convict in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Memon was executed by hanging at the Nagpur Central Jail at around 6:30 AM on July 30, 2015, his 53rd birthday.

Rohatgi, arguing in the Karnataka case for BJP MLAs Govind M Karjol, C M Udasi and Basavaraj Bommai, said he got a call when he was asleep after two of these MLAs saw the developments on TV and urged him to take up their matter.

"In the Yakub Memon case, I argued from 2 AM to 5 AM in the apex court because the man was going to be hanged at 6 AM."

"What is the urgency here? Is somebody going to be hanged? The question of 15 days for floor test can be decided in the next 2 or 3 days. What is the urgency," asked Rohatgi, who as an Attorney General had argued against the staying of the hanging of Memon.

His submission was instantly rebutted by senior advocate Anoop George Chaudhary who retorted "the Constitution is going to be hanged in this case".

Chaudhary was one of the senior advocates, appearing along with senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for the Congress-JD(S) combine.

During the hearing, Rohatgi sought instant dismissal of the petition and said it should be outrightly rejected as it was misconceived.

Stressing that no injunction can be issued in the case, he said the President and the Governor are not answerable to any court and the court should not stop a constitutional functionary from discharging official duties.

"The question which this court has to decide is whether there can be an injunction against the order passed by the Governor and the President.

"Numbers cannot be proven in the Supreme Court, not even in the Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence). Numbers have to be proven on the floor of the House and, for that, floor test has to happen. Heavens won't fall if 15 days time is given. It is the Governor's discretion," he said.

Rohatgi said the Constitution granted immunity to the President and the Governor and their actions which cannot be questioned and if Governor is injuncted from exercising his powers, no law or ordinance can be passed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukul Rohatgi Karnataka Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

PIL filed in Karnataka High Court against BJP forming government without majority

BSP chief Mayawati accuses BJP of conspiring to destroy Constitution

Damocles sword hanging on head, Yeddyurappa sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru