Karnataka polls: CPI-M loses out even in its stronghold

By

Express News Service

KOLAR: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) did not manage to win even one seat in the just concluded 2018 Assembly Elections.The party had opened its account from KGF (reserve) constituency in 1952 when Vasan, who is famously known as Communist Vasan, won for the first time. He was followed by Narasimhan, S Rajagopal (who later joined Congress) and T S Mani in 1985. That year, the party won three assembly segments — Mulbagal, Varthur and KGF.

After a decade, veteran leader G V Sreerama Reddy won in 1994 and 2004 from in Bagepalli assembly segment (now in Chikballapur). After that CPI(M) has never succeeded in the state. In the just concluded assembly election, the party had fielded 19 candidates across the state and was hopeful of winning in Bagepalli. But Sree Rama Reddy (51,697 votes) lost to sitting MLA S N Subba Reddy (65,710 votes).

Thangaraj, who contested from KGF assembly segment said Kolar Gold Fields was once identified as fort of Communist which elected four legislators and created a record in Karnataka history. The party is not in a position to fight against other parties which spend crores of rupees and pay money to lure voters, he alleged.Senior leader and taluk secretary Channarayappa said the loss in Bagepalli, the party’s stronghold, was a shock. Other parties have spent huge money, he alleged.