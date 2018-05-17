Karnataka polls: In Maski, NOTA gets 9 times more than winner’s margin

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR : In Maski assembly constituency of Raichur district, none of the above (NOTA) has got votes nine times more than the winning margin of the winner. It was a pitched battle between Pratap Gowda Patil of the Congress and Basanagouda Turvihal of the BJP and till last round, the leads were changing, keeping all on their toes. If Patil was leading in one round, Turvihal surpassed Patil in later rounds. This trend continued till the final round. Finally, Patil won by a thin margin of 213 votes.

The key reason for the photo finish was anti-incumbency against Patil, a two-time MLA. He won in 2008 from Maski on BJP ticket. However, in 2013, he switched loyalty to the Congress and won again. Lack of development, feudal nature of his sons when he was in power and changing party loyalty played a key role in the reduction of his votes. On the other hand, Turvihal is soft-spoken and his down to earth behaviour and Modi factor helped him give a tough fight to the Congress.

NOTA gets 2,049 votes

What is more interesting is that the victory margin of Patil was 9 times less than the votes NOTA polled in the elections. The NOTA polled 2,049 votes. The winning margin was 213. Other three candidates could not get those many votes.

Final tally of Maski

Pratap Gowda Patil (Cong) 60,387

Basavannagouda Turvihal (BJP)-

60,174

Rajasomanath Nayak - 11,392

Babu Nayak (AIMEP) - 910

Basavannagouda (IND) - 983

Amaresh Matur (IND) - 821

NOTA - 2,049